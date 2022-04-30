Continuous Subcutaneous Insulin Infusion Therapy Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
An insulin pump is a medical device used for the administration of insulin in the treatment of diabetes mellitus, also known as continuous subcutaneous insulin infusion therapy. The device configuration may vary depending on design. A traditional pump includes: the pump (including controls, processing module, and batteries); a disposable reservoir for insulin (inside the pump) a disposable infusion set, including a cannula for subcutaneous insertion (under the skin) and a tubing system to interface the insulin reservoir to the cannula. Other configurations are possible. For instance, more recent models may include disposable or semi-disposable designs for the pumping mechanism and may eliminate tubing from the infusion set.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Continuous Subcutaneous Insulin Infusion Therapy in Global, including the following market information:
Global Continuous Subcutaneous Insulin Infusion Therapy Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Continuous Subcutaneous Insulin Infusion Therapy market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Normal Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Continuous Subcutaneous Insulin Infusion Therapy include Medtronic, Roche, SOOIL, Tandem Diabetes care, Insulet Corp, Valeritas and Microport, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Continuous Subcutaneous Insulin Infusion Therapy companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Continuous Subcutaneous Insulin Infusion Therapy Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Continuous Subcutaneous Insulin Infusion Therapy Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Normal
Patch Pump
Global Continuous Subcutaneous Insulin Infusion Therapy Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Continuous Subcutaneous Insulin Infusion Therapy Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospital
Retail Pharmacy
Other
Global Continuous Subcutaneous Insulin Infusion Therapy Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Continuous Subcutaneous Insulin Infusion Therapy Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Continuous Subcutaneous Insulin Infusion Therapy revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Continuous Subcutaneous Insulin Infusion Therapy revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Medtronic
Roche
SOOIL
Tandem Diabetes care
Insulet Corp
Valeritas
Microport