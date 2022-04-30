Hand-held Resuscitator Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Manual resuscitator is a hand-held device commonly used to provide positive pressure ventilation to patients who are not breathing or not breathing adequately.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Hand-held Resuscitator in global, including the following market information:
Global Hand-held Resuscitator Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Hand-held Resuscitator Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Hand-held Resuscitator companies in 2021 (%)
The global Hand-held Resuscitator market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Self-inflating Resuscitator Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Hand-held Resuscitator include Vyaire Medical, Smiths Medical, Ambu, Laerdal Medical, Medline, Medtronic, Teleflex, Mercury Medical and Weinmann Emergency, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Hand-held Resuscitator manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Hand-held Resuscitator Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Hand-held Resuscitator Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Self-inflating Resuscitator
Flow-inflating Resuscitator
Global Hand-held Resuscitator Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Hand-held Resuscitator Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospital
Clinic
Other
Global Hand-held Resuscitator Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Hand-held Resuscitator Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Hand-held Resuscitator revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Hand-held Resuscitator revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Hand-held Resuscitator sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Hand-held Resuscitator sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Vyaire Medical
Smiths Medical
Ambu
Laerdal Medical
Medline
Medtronic
Teleflex
Mercury Medical
Weinmann Emergency
Allied Healthcare Products
Me.Ber
HUM
Besmed
Marshall Products