Hemostat Powder and Tissue Sealing Agent Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

When blood vessel walls are disrupted during surgeries, there are occurrences of blood loss, which needs to get coagulated. This process of blood clot formation at the site of injury is known as hemostasis. Hence, hemostats offer temporary blockage by forming blood clot to control bleeding.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Hemostat Powder and Tissue Sealing Agent in global, including the following market information:

Global Hemostat Powder and Tissue Sealing Agent Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Hemostat Powder and Tissue Sealing Agent Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Hemostat Powder and Tissue Sealing Agent companies in 2021 (%)

The global Hemostat Powder and Tissue Sealing Agent market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Microfibrillar Collagen Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Hemostat Powder and Tissue Sealing Agent include J&J, Baxter, BD, B Braun, Gelita, Integra Life Sciences, Advance Medical Solution, Pfizer and CSL Behring, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Hemostat Powder and Tissue Sealing Agent manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Hemostat Powder and Tissue Sealing Agent Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Hemostat Powder and Tissue Sealing Agent Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Microfibrillar Collagen

Chitosan

Global Hemostat Powder and Tissue Sealing Agent Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Hemostat Powder and Tissue Sealing Agent Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Minimally Invasive Surgery

Ordinary Surgery

Other

Global Hemostat Powder and Tissue Sealing Agent Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Hemostat Powder and Tissue Sealing Agent Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Hemostat Powder and Tissue Sealing Agent revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Hemostat Powder and Tissue Sealing Agent revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Hemostat Powder and Tissue Sealing Agent sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Hemostat Powder and Tissue Sealing Agent sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

J&J

Baxter

BD

B Braun

Gelita

Integra Life Sciences

Advance Medical Solution

Pfizer

CSL Behring

CryoLife

Zimmer Biomet

Ferrosan Medical Devices

Medtronic

Smith & Nephew

Z-Medica

Cohera Medical

Marine Polymer

Equimedical

