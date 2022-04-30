Allograft Demineralized Bone Matrix Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Demineralized bone matrix (DBM) is allograft bone that has had the inorganic mineral removed, leaving behind the organic “collagen” matrix.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Allograft Demineralized Bone Matrix in global, including the following market information:

Global Allograft Demineralized Bone Matrix Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Allograft Demineralized Bone Matrix Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Allograft Demineralized Bone Matrix companies in 2021 (%)

The global Allograft Demineralized Bone Matrix market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Gel Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Allograft Demineralized Bone Matrix include Medtronic, J &J (DePuy Synthes), SeaSpine, Xtant Medical, Zimmer Biomet, Stryker, Straumann, Wright Medical Group and Hans Biomed and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Allograft Demineralized Bone Matrix manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Allograft Demineralized Bone Matrix Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Allograft Demineralized Bone Matrix Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Gel

Putty

Putty with Chips

Others

Global Allograft Demineralized Bone Matrix Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Allograft Demineralized Bone Matrix Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Dental

Spine Surgery

Trauma Surgery

Global Allograft Demineralized Bone Matrix Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Allograft Demineralized Bone Matrix Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Allograft Demineralized Bone Matrix revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Allograft Demineralized Bone Matrix revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Allograft Demineralized Bone Matrix sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Allograft Demineralized Bone Matrix sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Medtronic

J &J (DePuy Synthes)

SeaSpine

Xtant Medical

Zimmer Biomet

Stryker

Straumann

Wright Medical Group

Hans Biomed

Arthrex

