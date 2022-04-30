Allograft Demineralized Bone Matrix Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Demineralized bone matrix (DBM) is allograft bone that has had the inorganic mineral removed, leaving behind the organic “collagen” matrix.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Allograft Demineralized Bone Matrix in global, including the following market information:
Global Allograft Demineralized Bone Matrix Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Allograft Demineralized Bone Matrix Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Allograft Demineralized Bone Matrix companies in 2021 (%)
The global Allograft Demineralized Bone Matrix market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Gel Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Allograft Demineralized Bone Matrix include Medtronic, J &J (DePuy Synthes), SeaSpine, Xtant Medical, Zimmer Biomet, Stryker, Straumann, Wright Medical Group and Hans Biomed and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Allograft Demineralized Bone Matrix manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Allograft Demineralized Bone Matrix Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Allograft Demineralized Bone Matrix Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Gel
Putty
Putty with Chips
Others
Global Allograft Demineralized Bone Matrix Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Allograft Demineralized Bone Matrix Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Dental
Spine Surgery
Trauma Surgery
Global Allograft Demineralized Bone Matrix Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Allograft Demineralized Bone Matrix Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Allograft Demineralized Bone Matrix revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Allograft Demineralized Bone Matrix revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Allograft Demineralized Bone Matrix sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Allograft Demineralized Bone Matrix sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Medtronic
J &J (DePuy Synthes)
SeaSpine
Xtant Medical
Zimmer Biomet
Stryker
Straumann
Wright Medical Group
Hans Biomed
Arthrex