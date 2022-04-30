Bone Graft Substitute Material Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Bone substitutes can be broadly categorized into bone grafts (autograft, allograft, xenograft), ceramics (hydroxyapatite, TCP, calcium sulphate) and growth factors (DBM, PRP, BMP’S)
This report contains market size and forecasts of Bone Graft Substitute Material in Global, including the following market information:
Global Bone Graft Substitute Material Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Bone Graft Substitute Material market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Bone Morphogenetic Protein Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Bone Graft Substitute Material include Medtronic, J &J (DePuy Synthes), SeaSpine, Xtant Medical, Zimmer Biomet, Stryker, Straumann, Wright Medical Group and Hans Biomed and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Bone Graft Substitute Material companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Bone Graft Substitute Material Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Bone Graft Substitute Material Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Bone Morphogenetic Protein
Demineralized Bone Matrix
Synthetics
Other
Global Bone Graft Substitute Material Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Bone Graft Substitute Material Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Dental
Spine Surgery
Trauma Surgery
Global Bone Graft Substitute Material Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Bone Graft Substitute Material Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Bone Graft Substitute Material revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Bone Graft Substitute Material revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Medtronic
J &J (DePuy Synthes)
SeaSpine
Xtant Medical
Zimmer Biomet
Stryker
Straumann
Wright Medical Group
Hans Biomed
Arthrex