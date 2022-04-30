Darbepoetin Alfa Injection Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Darbepoetin alfa (INN) is a re-engineered form of erythropoietin containing 5 amino acid changes (N30, T32, V87, N88, T90) resulting in the creation of 2 new sites for N-linked carbohydrate addition.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Darbepoetin Alfa Injection in global, including the following market information:

Global Darbepoetin Alfa Injection Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Darbepoetin Alfa Injection Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Darbepoetin Alfa Injection companies in 2021 (%)

The global Darbepoetin Alfa Injection market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Epogen Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Darbepoetin Alfa Injection include Amgen, Johnson & Johnson, Kyowa Hakko Kirin, Novartis and 3SBio, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Darbepoetin Alfa Injection manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Darbepoetin Alfa Injection Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Darbepoetin Alfa Injection Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Epogen

Procrit

Aranesp

Others

Global Darbepoetin Alfa Injection Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Darbepoetin Alfa Injection Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Chronic Kidney Disease

Cancer

Others

Global Darbepoetin Alfa Injection Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Darbepoetin Alfa Injection Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Darbepoetin Alfa Injection revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Darbepoetin Alfa Injection revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Darbepoetin Alfa Injection sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Darbepoetin Alfa Injection sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Amgen

Johnson & Johnson

Kyowa Hakko Kirin

Novartis

3SBio

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/report-sample/global-darbepoetin-alfa-injection-forecast-2022-2028-190

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/life-sciences/global-darbepoetin-alfa-injection-forecast-2022-2028-190