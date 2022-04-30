Loop-mediated Isothermal Amplification Assay Kit Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Loop-mediated isothermal amplification (LAMP) is a single-tube technique for the amplification of DNA and a low-cost alternative to detect certain diseases. Reverse Transcription Loop-mediated Isothermal Amplification (RT-LAMP) combines LAMP with a reverse transcription step to allow the detection of RNA.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Loop-mediated Isothermal Amplification Assay Kit in global, including the following market information:
The global key manufacturers of Loop-mediated Isothermal Amplification Assay Kit include Eiken Chemical, HiberGene Diagnostic, Nippon Gene, Mast Group, New England Biolabs, Optigene and Lucigen Corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Loop-mediated Isothermal Amplification Assay Kit manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
DNA
RNA
Medical Diagnostic
Agriculture
Scientific Research
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Eiken Chemical
HiberGene Diagnostic
Nippon Gene
Mast Group
New England Biolabs
Optigene
Lucigen Corporation