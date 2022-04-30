Loop-mediated Isothermal Amplification Assay Kit Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Loop-mediated isothermal amplification (LAMP) is a single-tube technique for the amplification of DNA and a low-cost alternative to detect certain diseases. Reverse Transcription Loop-mediated Isothermal Amplification (RT-LAMP) combines LAMP with a reverse transcription step to allow the detection of RNA.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Loop-mediated Isothermal Amplification Assay Kit in global, including the following market information:

Global Loop-mediated Isothermal Amplification Assay Kit Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Loop-mediated Isothermal Amplification Assay Kit Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Loop-mediated Isothermal Amplification Assay Kit companies in 2021 (%)

The global Loop-mediated Isothermal Amplification Assay Kit market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

DNA Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Loop-mediated Isothermal Amplification Assay Kit include Eiken Chemical, HiberGene Diagnostic, Nippon Gene, Mast Group, New England Biolabs, Optigene and Lucigen Corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Loop-mediated Isothermal Amplification Assay Kit manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Loop-mediated Isothermal Amplification Assay Kit Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Loop-mediated Isothermal Amplification Assay Kit Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

DNA

RNA

Global Loop-mediated Isothermal Amplification Assay Kit Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Loop-mediated Isothermal Amplification Assay Kit Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Medical Diagnostic

Agriculture

Scientific Research

Global Loop-mediated Isothermal Amplification Assay Kit Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Loop-mediated Isothermal Amplification Assay Kit Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Loop-mediated Isothermal Amplification Assay Kit revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Loop-mediated Isothermal Amplification Assay Kit revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Loop-mediated Isothermal Amplification Assay Kit sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Loop-mediated Isothermal Amplification Assay Kit sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Eiken Chemical

HiberGene Diagnostic

Nippon Gene

Mast Group

New England Biolabs

Optigene

Lucigen Corporation

