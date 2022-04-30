Immunoprecipitation Testing Kit and Reagent Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Immunoprecipitation (IP) is the small-scale affinity purification of antigens using a specific antibody that is immobilized to a solid support such as magnetic particles or agarose resin. Immunoprecipitation is one of the most widely used methods for isolation of proteins and other biomolecules from cell or tissue lysates for the purpose of subsequent detection by western blotting and other assay techniques.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Immunoprecipitation Testing Kit and Reagent in global, including the following market information:

Global Immunoprecipitation Testing Kit and Reagent Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Immunoprecipitation Testing Kit and Reagent Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Immunoprecipitation Testing Kit and Reagent companies in 2021 (%)

The global Immunoprecipitation Testing Kit and Reagent market was valued at 544 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 773.6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Individual Protein Immunoprecipitation Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Immunoprecipitation Testing Kit and Reagent include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Merck KGaA, Bio-Rad Laboratories, GenScript, Bio-Techne, BioLegend, Takara Bio, Abcam and Rockland Immunochemicals, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Immunoprecipitation Testing Kit and Reagent manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Immunoprecipitation Testing Kit and Reagent Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Immunoprecipitation Testing Kit and Reagent Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Individual Protein Immunoprecipitation

Co-Immunoprecipitation (Co-IP)

Chromatin Immunoprecipitation (ChIP)

RNA Immunoprecipitation (RIP)

Others

Global Immunoprecipitation Testing Kit and Reagent Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Immunoprecipitation Testing Kit and Reagent Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Academic & Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical Companies

Contract Research Organizations

Global Immunoprecipitation Testing Kit and Reagent Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Immunoprecipitation Testing Kit and Reagent Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Immunoprecipitation Testing Kit and Reagent revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Immunoprecipitation Testing Kit and Reagent revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Immunoprecipitation Testing Kit and Reagent sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Immunoprecipitation Testing Kit and Reagent sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Merck KGaA

Bio-Rad Laboratories

GenScript

Bio-Techne

BioLegend

Takara Bio

Abcam

Rockland Immunochemicals

Cell Signaling Technology

Geno Technology

