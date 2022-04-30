Clinical Mass Spectrometry Kit Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The mass spectrometry detection kit is based on a mass spectrometer for research and detection of target small molecules. At present, it mainly conducts quantitative analysis and detection of target proteins, peptides and various small molecules.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Clinical Mass Spectrometry Kit in global, including the following market information:
Global Clinical Mass Spectrometry Kit Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Clinical Mass Spectrometry Kit Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Clinical Mass Spectrometry Kit companies in 2021 (%)
The global Clinical Mass Spectrometry Kit market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Newborn Screening Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Clinical Mass Spectrometry Kit include Perkinelmer, Danaher, bioM?rieux, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Merck, BGI, BIOCRATES, Chromsystems and Fenghua Bio. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Clinical Mass Spectrometry Kit manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Clinical Mass Spectrometry Kit Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Clinical Mass Spectrometry Kit Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Newborn Screening
Vitamin Testing
Microbial Detection
Other
Global Clinical Mass Spectrometry Kit Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Clinical Mass Spectrometry Kit Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospital
Third-party Independent Laboratory
Other
Global Clinical Mass Spectrometry Kit Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Clinical Mass Spectrometry Kit Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Clinical Mass Spectrometry Kit revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Clinical Mass Spectrometry Kit revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Clinical Mass Spectrometry Kit sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Clinical Mass Spectrometry Kit sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Perkinelmer
Danaher
bioM?rieux
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Merck
BGI
BIOCRATES
Chromsystems
Fenghua Bio