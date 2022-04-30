Perihperal Interventional Consumable Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The consumable used in perihperal interventional survey.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Perihperal Interventional Consumable in Global, including the following market information:
Global Perihperal Interventional Consumable Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Perihperal Interventional Consumable market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Stent Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Perihperal Interventional Consumable include Abbott, Philips, Boston Scientific, Medtronic, Edwards Lifesciences, Terumo, Nipro, B. Braun and MicroPort Medical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Perihperal Interventional Consumable companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Perihperal Interventional Consumable Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Perihperal Interventional Consumable Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Stent
Catheter
Guide Wires
Other
Global Perihperal Interventional Consumable Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Perihperal Interventional Consumable Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospital
Cardiac Cath Lab
Other
Global Perihperal Interventional Consumable Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Perihperal Interventional Consumable Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Perihperal Interventional Consumable revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Perihperal Interventional Consumable revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Abbott
Philips
Boston Scientific
Medtronic
Edwards Lifesciences
Terumo
Nipro
B. Braun
MicroPort Medical
Lepu Medical
JWMS