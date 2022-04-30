External Nasal Dilator and Nasal Strip Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
An External Nasal Dilator (END) is basically a strip of adhesive tape with two parallel layers of plastic. Going from one nasal wing to the other, and acting as a spring, the goal of such strips is to prevent nasal wings from collapsing and closing during breathing
This report contains market size and forecasts of External Nasal Dilator and Nasal Strip in global, including the following market information:
Global External Nasal Dilator and Nasal Strip Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global External Nasal Dilator and Nasal Strip Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five External Nasal Dilator and Nasal Strip companies in 2021 (%)
The global External Nasal Dilator and Nasal Strip market was valued at 538.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 755.7 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Adults Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of External Nasal Dilator and Nasal Strip include GSK, Foundation Consumer Healthcare, Equate (Walmart), ASO Medical, Hongze Sanitary, SK&F, Health Right Products and AirWare Labs, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the External Nasal Dilator and Nasal Strip manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global External Nasal Dilator and Nasal Strip Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global External Nasal Dilator and Nasal Strip Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Adults Type
Kids Type
Global External Nasal Dilator and Nasal Strip Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global External Nasal Dilator and Nasal Strip Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Nasal Congestion
Snoring
Other
Global External Nasal Dilator and Nasal Strip Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global External Nasal Dilator and Nasal Strip Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies External Nasal Dilator and Nasal Strip revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies External Nasal Dilator and Nasal Strip revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies External Nasal Dilator and Nasal Strip sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies External Nasal Dilator and Nasal Strip sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
GSK
Foundation Consumer Healthcare
Equate (Walmart)
ASO Medical
Hongze Sanitary
SK&F
Health Right Products
AirWare Labs