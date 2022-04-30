External Nasal Dilator and Nasal Strip Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

An External Nasal Dilator (END) is basically a strip of adhesive tape with two parallel layers of plastic. Going from one nasal wing to the other, and acting as a spring, the goal of such strips is to prevent nasal wings from collapsing and closing during breathing

This report contains market size and forecasts of External Nasal Dilator and Nasal Strip in global, including the following market information:

Global External Nasal Dilator and Nasal Strip Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global External Nasal Dilator and Nasal Strip Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five External Nasal Dilator and Nasal Strip companies in 2021 (%)

The global External Nasal Dilator and Nasal Strip market was valued at 538.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 755.7 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Adults Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of External Nasal Dilator and Nasal Strip include GSK, Foundation Consumer Healthcare, Equate (Walmart), ASO Medical, Hongze Sanitary, SK&F, Health Right Products and AirWare Labs, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the External Nasal Dilator and Nasal Strip manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global External Nasal Dilator and Nasal Strip Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global External Nasal Dilator and Nasal Strip Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Adults Type

Kids Type

Global External Nasal Dilator and Nasal Strip Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global External Nasal Dilator and Nasal Strip Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Nasal Congestion

Snoring

Other

Global External Nasal Dilator and Nasal Strip Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global External Nasal Dilator and Nasal Strip Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies External Nasal Dilator and Nasal Strip revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies External Nasal Dilator and Nasal Strip revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies External Nasal Dilator and Nasal Strip sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies External Nasal Dilator and Nasal Strip sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

GSK

Foundation Consumer Healthcare

Equate (Walmart)

ASO Medical

Hongze Sanitary

SK&F

Health Right Products

AirWare Labs

