Pharma Grade Ibuprofen API Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Ibuprofen is an API which is used to produce ibuprofen drugs. Finished drugs ibuprofen is a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) derivative of propionic acid used for relieving pain, helping with fever and reducing inflammation.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Pharma Grade Ibuprofen API in global, including the following market information:
Global Pharma Grade Ibuprofen API Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Pharma Grade Ibuprofen API Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Pharma Grade Ibuprofen API companies in 2021 (%)
The global Pharma Grade Ibuprofen API market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
USP Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Pharma Grade Ibuprofen API include IOLCP, SOLARA, Xinhua Pharma, Hengdi Pharma, BASF and SI Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Pharma Grade Ibuprofen API manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Pharma Grade Ibuprofen API Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Pharma Grade Ibuprofen API Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
USP Grade
EP Grade
Global Pharma Grade Ibuprofen API Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Pharma Grade Ibuprofen API Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Contract Manufacturing Organization
Pharmaceutical Company
Other
Global Pharma Grade Ibuprofen API Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Pharma Grade Ibuprofen API Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Pharma Grade Ibuprofen API revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Pharma Grade Ibuprofen API revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Pharma Grade Ibuprofen API sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Pharma Grade Ibuprofen API sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
IOLCP
SOLARA
Xinhua Pharma
Hengdi Pharma
BASF
SI Group