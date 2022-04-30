Azelastine Drug Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Azelastine is an antihistamine. It works by preventing the effects of a substance called histamine, which produced by the body. Histamine can cause itching, sneezing, runny nose, and watery eyes.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Azelastine Drug in global, including the following market information:
Global Azelastine Drug Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Azelastine Drug Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Azelastine Drug companies in 2021 (%)
The global Azelastine Drug market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Nasal Spray Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Azelastine Drug include Viatris, Apotex, Yunfeng Pharma, Sun Pharma, Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Zhongsheng Pharma, Hikma Pharmaceuticals, Perrigo and Alkem Labs and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Azelastine Drug manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Azelastine Drug Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Azelastine Drug Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Nasal Spray
Eye Drops
Other
Global Azelastine Drug Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Azelastine Drug Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospital
Retail Pharmacy
Other
Global Azelastine Drug Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Azelastine Drug Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Azelastine Drug revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Azelastine Drug revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Azelastine Drug sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Azelastine Drug sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Viatris
Apotex
Yunfeng Pharma
Sun Pharma
Amneal Pharmaceuticals
Zhongsheng Pharma
Hikma Pharmaceuticals
Perrigo
Alkem Labs
Jiangxi Zhenshiming Pharmaceutical