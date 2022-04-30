Azelastine Nasal Spray Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Azelastine is an antihistamine. It works by preventing the effects of a substance called histamine, which produced by the body. Histamine can cause itching, sneezing, runny nose, and watery eyes.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Azelastine Nasal Spray in global, including the following market information:
Global Azelastine Nasal Spray Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Azelastine Nasal Spray Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Azelastine Nasal Spray companies in 2021 (%)
The global Azelastine Nasal Spray market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
0.137MG/SPRAY Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Azelastine Nasal Spray include Viatris, Apotex, Yunfeng Pharma, Sun Pharma, Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Hikma Pharmaceuticals, Perrigo and Alkem Labs, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Azelastine Nasal Spray manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Azelastine Nasal Spray Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Azelastine Nasal Spray Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
0.137MG/SPRAY
0.2055MG/SPRAY
Other
Global Azelastine Nasal Spray Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Azelastine Nasal Spray Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospital
Retail Pharmacy
Other
Global Azelastine Nasal Spray Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Azelastine Nasal Spray Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Azelastine Nasal Spray revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Azelastine Nasal Spray revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Azelastine Nasal Spray sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Azelastine Nasal Spray sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Viatris
Apotex
Yunfeng Pharma
Sun Pharma
Amneal Pharmaceuticals
Hikma Pharmaceuticals
Perrigo
Alkem Labs