Catheter for Electrophysiology (EP) Ablation Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Electrophysiology (EP) is the study of the mechanism, function and performance of electrical signaling pathways that guide the functioning of the heart. EP study is a procedure that is performed to diagnose arrhythmias by locating areas of heart tissue that interrupt the normal functioning of the heart’s electrical system. During an EP study, the electrophysiologist inserts several long, flexible tubes with wires, called catheters, into the heart to record electrical activity within the heart chambers and to detect abnormal electrical pathways. The second part of the test involves electrical stimulation of various parts of the heart to induce an abnormal heart rhythm. This helps the electro physiologist in treatment mapping, which could involve surgical removal of the abnormal tissue in the heart using a catheter.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Catheter for Electrophysiology (EP) Ablation in global, including the following market information:

Global Catheter for Electrophysiology (EP) Ablation Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Catheter for Electrophysiology (EP) Ablation Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Catheter for Electrophysiology (EP) Ablation companies in 2021 (%)

The global Catheter for Electrophysiology (EP) Ablation market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Radiofrequency Ablation Catheters Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Catheter for Electrophysiology (EP) Ablation include Johnson & Johnson, Abbott, Medtronic, Boston Scientific, Biotronik, Japan Lifeline, OSYPKA, MicroPort EP MedTech and CardioFocus. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Catheter for Electrophysiology (EP) Ablation manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Catheter for Electrophysiology (EP) Ablation Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Catheter for Electrophysiology (EP) Ablation Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Radiofrequency Ablation Catheters

Cryoablation EP Catheters

Other

Global Catheter for Electrophysiology (EP) Ablation Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Catheter for Electrophysiology (EP) Ablation Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Atrial Fibrillation (AF)

Ventricular Tachycardia (VT)

Global Catheter for Electrophysiology (EP) Ablation Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Catheter for Electrophysiology (EP) Ablation Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Catheter for Electrophysiology (EP) Ablation revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Catheter for Electrophysiology (EP) Ablation revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Catheter for Electrophysiology (EP) Ablation sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Catheter for Electrophysiology (EP) Ablation sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Johnson & Johnson

Abbott

Medtronic

Boston Scientific

Biotronik

Japan Lifeline

OSYPKA

MicroPort EP MedTech

CardioFocus

