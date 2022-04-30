Atrial Fibrillation Catheter Ablation Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Atrial fibrillation (also called AFib or AF) is a quivering or irregular heartbeat (arrhythmia) that can lead to blood clots, stroke, heart failure and other heart-related complications. Current treatments span a spectrum of non-invasive to highly invasive options and include medical and surgical variants. The success of the MAZE procedure and its successors has led to the development of surgical ablation devices designed to mark cardiac tissue in a manner similar to suture lines, thereby disrupting the path of the electrical impulses causing the patient?s AF.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Atrial Fibrillation Catheter Ablation in Global, including the following market information:
Global Atrial Fibrillation Catheter Ablation Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Atrial Fibrillation Catheter Ablation market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Radiofrequency Ablation Catheters Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Atrial Fibrillation Catheter Ablation include Johnson & Johnson, Abbott, Medtronic, Boston Scientific, Biotronik, Japan Lifeline, OSYPKA, MicroPort EP MedTech and CardioFocus. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Atrial Fibrillation Catheter Ablation companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Atrial Fibrillation Catheter Ablation Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Atrial Fibrillation Catheter Ablation Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Radiofrequency Ablation Catheters
Cryoablation EP Catheters
Other
Global Atrial Fibrillation Catheter Ablation Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Atrial Fibrillation Catheter Ablation Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospitals
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Other
Global Atrial Fibrillation Catheter Ablation Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Atrial Fibrillation Catheter Ablation Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Atrial Fibrillation Catheter Ablation revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Atrial Fibrillation Catheter Ablation revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Johnson & Johnson
Abbott
Medtronic
Boston Scientific
Biotronik
Japan Lifeline
OSYPKA
MicroPort EP MedTech
CardioFocus