Atrial Fibrillation Catheter Ablation Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Atrial fibrillation (also called AFib or AF) is a quivering or irregular heartbeat (arrhythmia) that can lead to blood clots, stroke, heart failure and other heart-related complications. Current treatments span a spectrum of non-invasive to highly invasive options and include medical and surgical variants. The success of the MAZE procedure and its successors has led to the development of surgical ablation devices designed to mark cardiac tissue in a manner similar to suture lines, thereby disrupting the path of the electrical impulses causing the patient?s AF.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Atrial Fibrillation Catheter Ablation in Global, including the following market information:

Global Atrial Fibrillation Catheter Ablation Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Atrial Fibrillation Catheter Ablation market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Radiofrequency Ablation Catheters Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Atrial Fibrillation Catheter Ablation include Johnson & Johnson, Abbott, Medtronic, Boston Scientific, Biotronik, Japan Lifeline, OSYPKA, MicroPort EP MedTech and CardioFocus. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Atrial Fibrillation Catheter Ablation companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Atrial Fibrillation Catheter Ablation Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Atrial Fibrillation Catheter Ablation Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Radiofrequency Ablation Catheters

Cryoablation EP Catheters

Other

Global Atrial Fibrillation Catheter Ablation Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Atrial Fibrillation Catheter Ablation Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Other

Global Atrial Fibrillation Catheter Ablation Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Atrial Fibrillation Catheter Ablation Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Atrial Fibrillation Catheter Ablation revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Atrial Fibrillation Catheter Ablation revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Johnson & Johnson

Abbott

Medtronic

Boston Scientific

Biotronik

Japan Lifeline

OSYPKA

MicroPort EP MedTech

CardioFocus

