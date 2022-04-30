Nuclear Medicine Device Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Nuclear medicine imaging is based on the distribution of radioactive nuclides in the human body as an imaging basis, reflecting human metabolism, tissue function and structural morphology. Nuclear medicine imaging originated from linear scanners in the 1950s. After half a century, it has developed into gamma cameras (? cameras), single photon emission computed tomography (SPECT), positron emission computed tomography (PET), and Electronic function of SPECT.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Nuclear Medicine Device in Global, including the following market information:

Global Nuclear Medicine Device Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Nuclear Medicine Device market was valued at 2279.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2806.3 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

PET Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Nuclear Medicine Device include Siemens, GE Healthcare, Philips, Canon Medical, Hitachi Medical, Mediso, United Imaging, Neusoft Medical and Topgrade HealthCare. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Nuclear Medicine Device companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Nuclear Medicine Device Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Nuclear Medicine Device Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

PET

SPECT

Global Nuclear Medicine Device Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Nuclear Medicine Device Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospital

Third-party Imaging Center

Other

Global Nuclear Medicine Device Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Nuclear Medicine Device Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Nuclear Medicine Device revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Nuclear Medicine Device revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Siemens

GE Healthcare

Philips

Canon Medical

Hitachi Medical

Mediso

United Imaging

Neusoft Medical

Topgrade HealthCare

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/report-sample/global-nuclear-medicine-device-forecast-2022-2028-238

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/life-sciences/global-nuclear-medicine-device-forecast-2022-2028-238