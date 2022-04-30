Nuclear Medicine Device Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Nuclear medicine imaging is based on the distribution of radioactive nuclides in the human body as an imaging basis, reflecting human metabolism, tissue function and structural morphology. Nuclear medicine imaging originated from linear scanners in the 1950s. After half a century, it has developed into gamma cameras (? cameras), single photon emission computed tomography (SPECT), positron emission computed tomography (PET), and Electronic function of SPECT.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Nuclear Medicine Device in Global, including the following market information:
Global Nuclear Medicine Device Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Nuclear Medicine Device market was valued at 2279.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2806.3 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
PET Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Nuclear Medicine Device include Siemens, GE Healthcare, Philips, Canon Medical, Hitachi Medical, Mediso, United Imaging, Neusoft Medical and Topgrade HealthCare. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Nuclear Medicine Device companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Nuclear Medicine Device Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Nuclear Medicine Device Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
PET
SPECT
Global Nuclear Medicine Device Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Nuclear Medicine Device Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospital
Third-party Imaging Center
Other
Global Nuclear Medicine Device Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Nuclear Medicine Device Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Nuclear Medicine Device revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Nuclear Medicine Device revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Siemens
GE Healthcare
Philips
Canon Medical
Hitachi Medical
Mediso
United Imaging
Neusoft Medical
Topgrade HealthCare