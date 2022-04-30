Zinc-air Battery Hearing Aid Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Traditional hearing aid batteries were produced using trace amounts of mercury to assist with conductivity and stabilize internal components, but mercury is no longer used in hearing aid batteries. Zinc-air batteries remain stable for up to three years when stored in a room temperature, dry environment.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Zinc-air Battery Hearing Aid in global, including the following market information:
Global Zinc-air Battery Hearing Aid Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Zinc-air Battery Hearing Aid Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Zinc-air Battery Hearing Aid companies in 2021 (%)
The global Zinc-air Battery Hearing Aid market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
312 Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Zinc-air Battery Hearing Aid include Sonova, William Demant, WS Audiology, GN ReSound, Starkey, Rion, Audina Hearing Instruments, Sebotek Hearing Systems and Microson, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Zinc-air Battery Hearing Aid manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Zinc-air Battery Hearing Aid Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Zinc-air Battery Hearing Aid Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
312 Type
675 Type
13 Type
Other
Global Zinc-air Battery Hearing Aid Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Zinc-air Battery Hearing Aid Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Adult
Children
Global Zinc-air Battery Hearing Aid Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Zinc-air Battery Hearing Aid Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Zinc-air Battery Hearing Aid revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Zinc-air Battery Hearing Aid revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Zinc-air Battery Hearing Aid sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Zinc-air Battery Hearing Aid sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Sonova
William Demant
WS Audiology
GN ReSound
Starkey
Rion
Audina Hearing Instruments
Sebotek Hearing Systems
Microson
Horentek
Audicus
Arphi Electronics