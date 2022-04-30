Lucentis Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Lucentis is a monoclonal antibody fragment (Fab) created from the same parent mouse antibody as bevacizumab. Lucentis is licensed from Genentech, and Novartis holds the rights to commercialize the product outside the US. Genentech holds the rights to commercialize Lucentis in the US.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Lucentis in Global, including the following market information:

Global Lucentis Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Lucentis market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Glass Vial Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Lucentis include Roche and Novartis etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Lucentis companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Lucentis Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Lucentis Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Glass Vial

Prefilled Syringe

Global Lucentis Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Lucentis Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Wet AMD

Complications of Diabetes

RVO

Others

Global Lucentis Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Lucentis Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Lucentis revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Lucentis revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Roche

Novartis

