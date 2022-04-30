Lucentis Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Lucentis is a monoclonal antibody fragment (Fab) created from the same parent mouse antibody as bevacizumab. Lucentis is licensed from Genentech, and Novartis holds the rights to commercialize the product outside the US. Genentech holds the rights to commercialize Lucentis in the US.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Lucentis in Global, including the following market information:
Global Lucentis Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Lucentis market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Glass Vial Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Lucentis include Roche and Novartis etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Lucentis companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Lucentis Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Lucentis Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Glass Vial
Prefilled Syringe
Global Lucentis Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Lucentis Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Wet AMD
Complications of Diabetes
RVO
Others
Global Lucentis Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Lucentis Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Lucentis revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Lucentis revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Roche
Novartis