Personal Emergency Response Service Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Personal Emergency Response System (PERS) is designed to signal the presence of a hazard and the requirement of urgent attention for the older population as well as people with disabilities during an emergency. Medical personnel are dispatched by response associates to assist the affected people accordingly for further care.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Personal Emergency Response Service in Global, including the following market information:
Global Personal Emergency Response Service Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Personal Emergency Response Service market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Landline Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Personal Emergency Response Service include Philips Lifeline, ADT, Tunstall, Greatcall, Alert-1, Connect America, Bay Alarm Medical, Life Alert and Rescue Alert, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Personal Emergency Response Service companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Personal Emergency Response Service Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Personal Emergency Response Service Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Landline Type
Mobile Type
Standalone Type
Global Personal Emergency Response Service Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Personal Emergency Response Service Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Inside the Home
Outside the Home
Global Personal Emergency Response Service Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Personal Emergency Response Service Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Personal Emergency Response Service revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Personal Emergency Response Service revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Philips Lifeline
ADT
Tunstall
Greatcall
Alert-1
Connect America
Bay Alarm Medical
Life Alert
Rescue Alert
Mobile Help
Medical Guardian
LifeStation
Galaxy Medical Alert Systems
Lifefone
Better Alerts
MediPedant
QMedic
VRI Cares