Personal Emergency Response Service Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Personal Emergency Response System (PERS) is designed to signal the presence of a hazard and the requirement of urgent attention for the older population as well as people with disabilities during an emergency. Medical personnel are dispatched by response associates to assist the affected people accordingly for further care.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Personal Emergency Response Service in Global, including the following market information:

Global Personal Emergency Response Service Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Personal Emergency Response Service market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Landline Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Personal Emergency Response Service include Philips Lifeline, ADT, Tunstall, Greatcall, Alert-1, Connect America, Bay Alarm Medical, Life Alert and Rescue Alert, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Personal Emergency Response Service companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Personal Emergency Response Service Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Personal Emergency Response Service Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Landline Type

Mobile Type

Standalone Type

Global Personal Emergency Response Service Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Personal Emergency Response Service Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Inside the Home

Outside the Home

Global Personal Emergency Response Service Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Personal Emergency Response Service Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Personal Emergency Response Service revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Personal Emergency Response Service revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Philips Lifeline

ADT

Tunstall

Greatcall

Alert-1

Connect America

Bay Alarm Medical

Life Alert

Rescue Alert

Mobile Help

Medical Guardian

LifeStation

Galaxy Medical Alert Systems

Lifefone

Better Alerts

MediPedant

QMedic

VRI Cares

