Sepsis Drug Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Sepsis is usually treated with intravenous fluids and antibiotics. Typically, antibiotics are given as soon as possible. Often, ongoing care is performed in an intensive care unit.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Sepsis Drug in global, including the following market information:
Global Sepsis Drug Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Sepsis Drug Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Sepsis Drug companies in 2021 (%)
The global Sepsis Drug market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Cephalosporin Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Sepsis Drug include Pfizer, NCPC, Bayer, Shanghai Pharmaceuticals, Johnson & Johnson, Novartis, GlaxoSmithKline, TEVA and Mylan, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Sepsis Drug manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Sepsis Drug Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Sepsis Drug Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Cephalosporin
Pencillin
Macrolides
Others
Global Sepsis Drug Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Sepsis Drug Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Sepsis
Severe Sepsis
Septic Shock
Global Sepsis Drug Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Sepsis Drug Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Sepsis Drug revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Sepsis Drug revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Sepsis Drug sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Sepsis Drug sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Pfizer
NCPC
Bayer
Shanghai Pharmaceuticals
Johnson & Johnson
Novartis
GlaxoSmithKline
TEVA
Mylan
Allergan
Merck & Co