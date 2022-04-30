Oncology Immuno Drug Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Immuno-Oncology (I-O) is an innovative area of research that seeks to help the body’s own immune system fight cancer. The goal is to address the unmet need for long-term survival in patients with advanced cancers.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Oncology Immuno Drug in global, including the following market information:
Global Oncology Immuno Drug Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Oncology Immuno Drug Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Oncology Immuno Drug companies in 2021 (%)
The global key manufacturers of Oncology Immuno Drug include Bristol-Myers Squibb, Merck & Co, Roche AG, AstraZeneca, Sanofi S.A., Dendreon Pharmaceuticals, Novartis, Gilead Sciences Inc. and Merck KGaA. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Oncology Immuno Drug manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Oncology Immuno Drug Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Oncology Immuno Drug Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors
Cytokine-Based Immunotherapy
Cancer Vaccines
CAR-T Cell Therapy
Other
Global Oncology Immuno Drug Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Oncology Immuno Drug Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospitals
Drugstores
Others
Global Oncology Immuno Drug Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Oncology Immuno Drug Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Bristol-Myers Squibb
Merck & Co
Roche AG
AstraZeneca
Sanofi S.A.
Dendreon Pharmaceuticals
Novartis
Gilead Sciences Inc.
Merck KGaA