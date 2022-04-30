Oncology Immuno Drug Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Immuno-Oncology (I-O) is an innovative area of research that seeks to help the body’s own immune system fight cancer. The goal is to address the unmet need for long-term survival in patients with advanced cancers.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Oncology Immuno Drug in global, including the following market information:

Global Oncology Immuno Drug Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Oncology Immuno Drug Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Oncology Immuno Drug companies in 2021 (%)

The global Oncology Immuno Drug market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Oncology Immuno Drug include Bristol-Myers Squibb, Merck & Co, Roche AG, AstraZeneca, Sanofi S.A., Dendreon Pharmaceuticals, Novartis, Gilead Sciences Inc. and Merck KGaA. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Oncology Immuno Drug manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Oncology Immuno Drug Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Oncology Immuno Drug Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors

Cytokine-Based Immunotherapy

Cancer Vaccines

CAR-T Cell Therapy

Other

Global Oncology Immuno Drug Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Oncology Immuno Drug Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Drugstores

Others

Global Oncology Immuno Drug Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Oncology Immuno Drug Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Oncology Immuno Drug revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Oncology Immuno Drug revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Oncology Immuno Drug sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Oncology Immuno Drug sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Merck & Co

Roche AG

AstraZeneca

Sanofi S.A.

Dendreon Pharmaceuticals

Novartis

Gilead Sciences Inc.

Merck KGaA

