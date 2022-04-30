Patient Lateral Transfer Decvice Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Performing lateral patient transfers is a common task in the daily tasks of healthcare workers. Although somewhat routine and performed in high quantities, transferring patients from one surface to another can become complicated and cause potential injuries to the staff and the patient.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Patient Lateral Transfer Decvice in global, including the following market information:

Global Patient Lateral Transfer Decvice Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Patient Lateral Transfer Decvice Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Patient Lateral Transfer Decvice companies in 2021 (%)

The global Patient Lateral Transfer Decvice market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Air Assisted Transfer Device Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Patient Lateral Transfer Decvice include Stryker, Arjo, Handicare, Hill-Rom, Joerns Healthcare, Medline, Sizewise, Airpal and Air-Matt, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Patient Lateral Transfer Decvice manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Patient Lateral Transfer Decvice Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Patient Lateral Transfer Decvice Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Air Assisted Transfer Device

Slide Sheets

Global Patient Lateral Transfer Decvice Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Patient Lateral Transfer Decvice Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Global Patient Lateral Transfer Decvice Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Patient Lateral Transfer Decvice Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Patient Lateral Transfer Decvice revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Patient Lateral Transfer Decvice revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Patient Lateral Transfer Decvice sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Patient Lateral Transfer Decvice sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Stryker

Arjo

Handicare

Hill-Rom

Joerns Healthcare

Medline

Sizewise

Airpal

Air-Matt

Cantel Medical

EZ Way

Hovertech

PPS

Wy?East Medical

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/report-sample/global-patient-lateral-transfer-decvice-forecast-2022-2028-838

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/life-sciences/global-patient-lateral-transfer-decvice-forecast-2022-2028-838