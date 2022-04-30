Needle-free Systems and Connector Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Needleless IV Connectors are utilized to connect catheters to syringes or IV systems and Needleless IV Connectors allow the easy administration of medicines as well as convenient withdrawal of blood intravenously.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Needle-free Systems and Connector in global, including the following market information:
Global Needle-free Systems and Connector Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Needle-free Systems and Connector Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Needle-free Systems and Connector companies in 2021 (%)
The global Needle-free Systems and Connector market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Positive Fluid Displacement Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Needle-free Systems and Connector include ICU Medical, BD, B.Braun, Baxter, Vygon SA, Medtronic, Nexus Medical, Baihe Medical and Specath and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Needle-free Systems and Connector manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Needle-free Systems and Connector Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Needle-free Systems and Connector Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Positive Fluid Displacement
Negative Fluid Displacement
Neutral Displacement
Global Needle-free Systems and Connector Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Needle-free Systems and Connector Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Infusion
Transfusion of Blood
Blood Collection
Other
Global Needle-free Systems and Connector Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Needle-free Systems and Connector Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Needle-free Systems and Connector revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Needle-free Systems and Connector revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Needle-free Systems and Connector sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Needle-free Systems and Connector sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
ICU Medical
BD
B.Braun
Baxter
Vygon SA
Medtronic
Nexus Medical
Baihe Medical
Specath
RyMed Technologies