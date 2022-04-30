Microneedle Therapy System (MTS) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Microneedle Therapy System (MTS) is a complete therapeutic method that utilizes several patented technological innovations in the treatment of anti-ageing, scaring and hair loss in men and women.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Microneedle Therapy System (MTS) in global, including the following market information:
Global Microneedle Therapy System (MTS) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Microneedle Therapy System (MTS) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Microneedle Therapy System (MTS) companies in 2021 (%)
The global Microneedle Therapy System (MTS) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Mesotherapy Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Microneedle Therapy System (MTS) include Filorga, Restylane, Allergan, Benev Skincare, Tevapharm, CHAMEDITHEC, Dong Kook Lifescience, Huons and Bloomagefreda, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Microneedle Therapy System (MTS) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Microneedle Therapy System (MTS) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Microneedle Therapy System (MTS) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Mesotherapy
Micro Needle Derma Roller
Global Microneedle Therapy System (MTS) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Microneedle Therapy System (MTS) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospital
Clinic
Beauty Agency
Home Use
Global Microneedle Therapy System (MTS) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Microneedle Therapy System (MTS) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Microneedle Therapy System (MTS) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Microneedle Therapy System (MTS) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Microneedle Therapy System (MTS) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Microneedle Therapy System (MTS) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Filorga
Restylane
Allergan
Benev Skincare
Tevapharm
CHAMEDITHEC
Dong Kook Lifescience
Huons
Bloomagefreda
Shanghai Qisheng
Suzhou Mal
Pavay
Sunmax Biotech
Imeik
Eve Charm