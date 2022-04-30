Fermentation Cosmetic Active Ingredient Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Bio-fermented skin care products are basically pure plant ingredients, which produce natural plant skin care effects through bio-fermentation. Traditional skin care products mostly use various chemical additives to achieve their effects, such as moisturizing through hyaluronic acid and collagen, whitening through arbutin and tranexamic acid, and antioxidant through vitamin E.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Fermentation Cosmetic Active Ingredient in global, including the following market information:

Global Fermentation Cosmetic Active Ingredient Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Fermentation Cosmetic Active Ingredient Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Fermentation Cosmetic Active Ingredient companies in 2021 (%)

The global Fermentation Cosmetic Active Ingredient market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Bifida Ferment lysate Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Fermentation Cosmetic Active Ingredient include BASF, Clariant, Evonik, DSM, Croda, Solvay, ADEKA, Lonza and Bloomage Biotech, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Fermentation Cosmetic Active Ingredient manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Fermentation Cosmetic Active Ingredient Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Fermentation Cosmetic Active Ingredient Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Bifida Ferment lysate

Lactobacillus

Hyaluronic Acid

Other

Global Fermentation Cosmetic Active Ingredient Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Fermentation Cosmetic Active Ingredient Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hair Care

Body Care

Other

Global Fermentation Cosmetic Active Ingredient Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Fermentation Cosmetic Active Ingredient Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Fermentation Cosmetic Active Ingredient revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Fermentation Cosmetic Active Ingredient revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Fermentation Cosmetic Active Ingredient sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Fermentation Cosmetic Active Ingredient sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BASF

Clariant

Evonik

DSM

Croda

Solvay

ADEKA

Lonza

Bloomage Biotech

Focus Chem

Fufeng Group

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/report-sample/global-fermentation-cosmetic-active-ingredient-forecast-2022-2028-709

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/chemicals-and-materials/global-fermentation-cosmetic-active-ingredient-forecast-2022-2028-709