Fermentation Cosmetic Active Ingredient Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Bio-fermented skin care products are basically pure plant ingredients, which produce natural plant skin care effects through bio-fermentation. Traditional skin care products mostly use various chemical additives to achieve their effects, such as moisturizing through hyaluronic acid and collagen, whitening through arbutin and tranexamic acid, and antioxidant through vitamin E.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Fermentation Cosmetic Active Ingredient in global, including the following market information:
Global Fermentation Cosmetic Active Ingredient Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Fermentation Cosmetic Active Ingredient Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Fermentation Cosmetic Active Ingredient companies in 2021 (%)
The global Fermentation Cosmetic Active Ingredient market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Bifida Ferment lysate Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Fermentation Cosmetic Active Ingredient include BASF, Clariant, Evonik, DSM, Croda, Solvay, ADEKA, Lonza and Bloomage Biotech, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Fermentation Cosmetic Active Ingredient manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Fermentation Cosmetic Active Ingredient Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Fermentation Cosmetic Active Ingredient Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Bifida Ferment lysate
Lactobacillus
Hyaluronic Acid
Other
Global Fermentation Cosmetic Active Ingredient Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Fermentation Cosmetic Active Ingredient Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hair Care
Body Care
Other
Global Fermentation Cosmetic Active Ingredient Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Fermentation Cosmetic Active Ingredient Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Fermentation Cosmetic Active Ingredient revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Fermentation Cosmetic Active Ingredient revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Fermentation Cosmetic Active Ingredient sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Fermentation Cosmetic Active Ingredient sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
BASF
Clariant
Evonik
DSM
Croda
Solvay
ADEKA
Lonza
Bloomage Biotech
Focus Chem
Fufeng Group