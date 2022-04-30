Cationic Guar Gum Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Cationic guar gum is natural cationic polymer and guar gum modified by quaternary ammonium cation.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Cationic Guar Gum in global, including the following market information:
Global Cationic Guar Gum Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Cationic Guar Gum Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Cationic Guar Gum companies in 2021 (%)
The global Cationic Guar Gum market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
High Viscosity Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Cationic Guar Gum include Solvay, Dow, Ashland, TINCI, Guangzhou DX Chemical, BASF, Inospec, KCI and Suzhou Synerguar Hydrocolloid Technology. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Cationic Guar Gum manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Cationic Guar Gum Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Cationic Guar Gum Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
High Viscosity
Low Viscosity
Global Cationic Guar Gum Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Cationic Guar Gum Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hair Care
Body Care
Global Cationic Guar Gum Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Cationic Guar Gum Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Cationic Guar Gum revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Cationic Guar Gum revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Cationic Guar Gum sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Cationic Guar Gum sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Solvay
Dow
Ashland
TINCI
Guangzhou DX Chemical
BASF
Inospec
KCI
Suzhou Synerguar Hydrocolloid Technology