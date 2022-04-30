Cosmetic Grade 1,2 Alkanediols Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

1,2 Alkanediols have multifunctional properties for use in personal care. These products have emollient, humectant and antimicrobial activity, can be used over a wide pH range and are compatible with a wide range of cosmetic ingredients.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Cosmetic Grade 1,2 Alkanediols in global, including the following market information:

Global Cosmetic Grade 1,2 Alkanediols Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Cosmetic Grade 1,2 Alkanediols Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Cosmetic Grade 1,2 Alkanediols companies in 2021 (%)

The global Cosmetic Grade 1,2 Alkanediols market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

1,2-Hexanediol Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Cosmetic Grade 1,2 Alkanediols include BASF, Evonik, Yantai Aurora Chemical, Chemoxy International, Minasolve, WeylChem International and Spec-Chem Industry, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Cosmetic Grade 1,2 Alkanediols manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Cosmetic Grade 1,2 Alkanediols Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Cosmetic Grade 1,2 Alkanediols Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

1,2-Hexanediol

1,2-octanediol

Ethylhexylglycerol

Other

Global Cosmetic Grade 1,2 Alkanediols Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Cosmetic Grade 1,2 Alkanediols Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Skin and Body Care

Make Up

Other

Global Cosmetic Grade 1,2 Alkanediols Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Cosmetic Grade 1,2 Alkanediols Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Cosmetic Grade 1,2 Alkanediols revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Cosmetic Grade 1,2 Alkanediols revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Cosmetic Grade 1,2 Alkanediols sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Cosmetic Grade 1,2 Alkanediols sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BASF

Evonik

Yantai Aurora Chemical

Chemoxy International

Minasolve

WeylChem International

Spec-Chem Industry

