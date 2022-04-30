Cosmetic Grade 1,2 Alkanediols Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
1,2 Alkanediols have multifunctional properties for use in personal care. These products have emollient, humectant and antimicrobial activity, can be used over a wide pH range and are compatible with a wide range of cosmetic ingredients.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Cosmetic Grade 1,2 Alkanediols in global, including the following market information:
Global Cosmetic Grade 1,2 Alkanediols Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Cosmetic Grade 1,2 Alkanediols Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Cosmetic Grade 1,2 Alkanediols companies in 2021 (%)
The global Cosmetic Grade 1,2 Alkanediols market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
1,2-Hexanediol Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Cosmetic Grade 1,2 Alkanediols include BASF, Evonik, Yantai Aurora Chemical, Chemoxy International, Minasolve, WeylChem International and Spec-Chem Industry, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Cosmetic Grade 1,2 Alkanediols manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Cosmetic Grade 1,2 Alkanediols Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Cosmetic Grade 1,2 Alkanediols Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
1,2-Hexanediol
1,2-octanediol
Ethylhexylglycerol
Other
Global Cosmetic Grade 1,2 Alkanediols Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Cosmetic Grade 1,2 Alkanediols Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Skin and Body Care
Make Up
Other
Global Cosmetic Grade 1,2 Alkanediols Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Cosmetic Grade 1,2 Alkanediols Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Cosmetic Grade 1,2 Alkanediols revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Cosmetic Grade 1,2 Alkanediols revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Cosmetic Grade 1,2 Alkanediols sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Cosmetic Grade 1,2 Alkanediols sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
BASF
Evonik
Yantai Aurora Chemical
Chemoxy International
Minasolve
WeylChem International
Spec-Chem Industry