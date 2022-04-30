Cosmetic Grade Adipates Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Adipates can be used for non-oily skin conditioning and emolliency or as a carrier for other cosmetic ingredients. Applications include sun-care, shaving lotions, deodorants and make up.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Cosmetic Grade Adipates in global, including the following market information:
Global Cosmetic Grade Adipates Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Cosmetic Grade Adipates Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Cosmetic Grade Adipates companies in 2021 (%)
The global Cosmetic Grade Adipates market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Diisopropyl Adipate Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Cosmetic Grade Adipates include Chemoxy International, Weifang Limin Chemical, Weifang Bincheng Chemical, Neuchem, Lubrizol, SC Johnson, Mamta Polycoats and Triveni Chemicals, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Cosmetic Grade Adipates manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Cosmetic Grade Adipates Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Cosmetic Grade Adipates Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Diisopropyl Adipate
Di-n-butyl Adipate
Dimethyl Adipate
Global Cosmetic Grade Adipates Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Cosmetic Grade Adipates Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Suncare
Shaving Lotions
Deodorants
Make Up
Other
Global Cosmetic Grade Adipates Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Cosmetic Grade Adipates Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Cosmetic Grade Adipates revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Cosmetic Grade Adipates revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Cosmetic Grade Adipates sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Cosmetic Grade Adipates sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Chemoxy International
Weifang Limin Chemical
Weifang Bincheng Chemical
Neuchem
Lubrizol
SC Johnson
Mamta Polycoats
Triveni Chemicals