Cosmetic Grade Adipates Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Adipates can be used for non-oily skin conditioning and emolliency or as a carrier for other cosmetic ingredients. Applications include sun-care, shaving lotions, deodorants and make up.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Cosmetic Grade Adipates in global, including the following market information:

Global Cosmetic Grade Adipates Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Cosmetic Grade Adipates Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Cosmetic Grade Adipates companies in 2021 (%)

The global Cosmetic Grade Adipates market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Diisopropyl Adipate Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Cosmetic Grade Adipates include Chemoxy International, Weifang Limin Chemical, Weifang Bincheng Chemical, Neuchem, Lubrizol, SC Johnson, Mamta Polycoats and Triveni Chemicals, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Cosmetic Grade Adipates manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Cosmetic Grade Adipates Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Cosmetic Grade Adipates Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Diisopropyl Adipate

Di-n-butyl Adipate

Dimethyl Adipate

Global Cosmetic Grade Adipates Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Cosmetic Grade Adipates Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Suncare

Shaving Lotions

Deodorants

Make Up

Other

Global Cosmetic Grade Adipates Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Cosmetic Grade Adipates Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Cosmetic Grade Adipates revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Cosmetic Grade Adipates revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Cosmetic Grade Adipates sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Cosmetic Grade Adipates sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Chemoxy International

Weifang Limin Chemical

Weifang Bincheng Chemical

Neuchem

Lubrizol

SC Johnson

Mamta Polycoats

Triveni Chemicals

