Guar Derivatives Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Guar derivatives?is water-soluble natural polymer, modified guar gum derived from guar seeds.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Guar Derivatives in global, including the following market information:

Global Guar Derivatives Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Guar Derivatives Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Guar Derivatives companies in 2021 (%)

The global Guar Derivatives market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Cationic Guar Gum Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Guar Derivatives include Solvay, Dow, Ashland, TINCI, Guangzhou DX Chemical, BASF, Inospec, KCI and Suzhou Synerguar Hydrocolloid Technology, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Guar Derivatives manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Guar Derivatives Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Guar Derivatives Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Cationic Guar Gum

Hydroxypropyl Guar Gum

Hydrolyzed Guar Gum

Global Guar Derivatives Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Guar Derivatives Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hair Care

Skin Care

Others

Global Guar Derivatives Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Guar Derivatives Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Guar Derivatives revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Guar Derivatives revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Guar Derivatives sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Guar Derivatives sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Solvay

Dow

Ashland

TINCI

Guangzhou DX Chemical

BASF

Inospec

KCI

Suzhou Synerguar Hydrocolloid Technology

Chongqing Donghuan Technology

Lamberti Group

