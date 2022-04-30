Cosmetic Grade Hydroxypropyl Guar Gum (HPG) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Hydroxypropyl guar gum is a polymer derivative with a higher degree of hydroxypropyl substitution produced from natural guar gum. It can effectively reduce the skin irritation of detergents, protect keratin from damage, and make Smooth the skin, reduce the loss of natural lipids in the skin, increase the softness of the skin, and significantly improve the touch of the skin. It can be used as a good stabilizer, suspending agent and thickener in the daily chemical formula system, and has a strong Acid resistance, can be used in skin care and hair care products and household cleaning products.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Cosmetic Grade Hydroxypropyl Guar Gum (HPG) in global, including the following market information:

Global Cosmetic Grade Hydroxypropyl Guar Gum (HPG) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Cosmetic Grade Hydroxypropyl Guar Gum (HPG) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Cosmetic Grade Hydroxypropyl Guar Gum (HPG) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Cosmetic Grade Hydroxypropyl Guar Gum (HPG) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

High Viscosity Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Cosmetic Grade Hydroxypropyl Guar Gum (HPG) include Solvay, Suzhou Synerguar Hydrocolloid Technology, Chongqing Donghuan Technology, Vikas, Ashland and Lamberti Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Cosmetic Grade Hydroxypropyl Guar Gum (HPG) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Cosmetic Grade Hydroxypropyl Guar Gum (HPG) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Cosmetic Grade Hydroxypropyl Guar Gum (HPG) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

High Viscosity

Low Viscosity

Global Cosmetic Grade Hydroxypropyl Guar Gum (HPG) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Cosmetic Grade Hydroxypropyl Guar Gum (HPG) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Air Freshener Gel

Shampoo

Body Soap

Shower Gel

Styling Agent

Hair Spray

Other

Global Cosmetic Grade Hydroxypropyl Guar Gum (HPG) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Cosmetic Grade Hydroxypropyl Guar Gum (HPG) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Cosmetic Grade Hydroxypropyl Guar Gum (HPG) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Cosmetic Grade Hydroxypropyl Guar Gum (HPG) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Cosmetic Grade Hydroxypropyl Guar Gum (HPG) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Cosmetic Grade Hydroxypropyl Guar Gum (HPG) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Solvay

Suzhou Synerguar Hydrocolloid Technology

Chongqing Donghuan Technology

Vikas

Ashland

Lamberti Group

