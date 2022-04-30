Cosmetic Grade Hydroxypropyl Guar Gum (HPG) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Hydroxypropyl guar gum is a polymer derivative with a higher degree of hydroxypropyl substitution produced from natural guar gum. It can effectively reduce the skin irritation of detergents, protect keratin from damage, and make Smooth the skin, reduce the loss of natural lipids in the skin, increase the softness of the skin, and significantly improve the touch of the skin. It can be used as a good stabilizer, suspending agent and thickener in the daily chemical formula system, and has a strong Acid resistance, can be used in skin care and hair care products and household cleaning products.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Cosmetic Grade Hydroxypropyl Guar Gum (HPG) in global, including the following market information:
Global Cosmetic Grade Hydroxypropyl Guar Gum (HPG) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Cosmetic Grade Hydroxypropyl Guar Gum (HPG) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Cosmetic Grade Hydroxypropyl Guar Gum (HPG) companies in 2021 (%)
The global Cosmetic Grade Hydroxypropyl Guar Gum (HPG) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
High Viscosity Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Cosmetic Grade Hydroxypropyl Guar Gum (HPG) include Solvay, Suzhou Synerguar Hydrocolloid Technology, Chongqing Donghuan Technology, Vikas, Ashland and Lamberti Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Cosmetic Grade Hydroxypropyl Guar Gum (HPG) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Cosmetic Grade Hydroxypropyl Guar Gum (HPG) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Cosmetic Grade Hydroxypropyl Guar Gum (HPG) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
High Viscosity
Low Viscosity
Global Cosmetic Grade Hydroxypropyl Guar Gum (HPG) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Cosmetic Grade Hydroxypropyl Guar Gum (HPG) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Air Freshener Gel
Shampoo
Body Soap
Shower Gel
Styling Agent
Hair Spray
Other
Global Cosmetic Grade Hydroxypropyl Guar Gum (HPG) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Cosmetic Grade Hydroxypropyl Guar Gum (HPG) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Cosmetic Grade Hydroxypropyl Guar Gum (HPG) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Cosmetic Grade Hydroxypropyl Guar Gum (HPG) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Cosmetic Grade Hydroxypropyl Guar Gum (HPG) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Cosmetic Grade Hydroxypropyl Guar Gum (HPG) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Solvay
Suzhou Synerguar Hydrocolloid Technology
Chongqing Donghuan Technology
Vikas
Ashland
Lamberti Group