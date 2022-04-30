Bio-based Butanediol Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Bio-based butanediol is made from bio-based succinic acid through processes such as esterification, hydrogenation, and purification, with a bio-carbon content of more than 80%. The biodegradable plastics PBAT, PBS, PBSA, PBST and other products produced with bio-based butanediol as raw materials are truly biodegradable plastics

This report contains market size and forecasts of Bio-based Butanediol in global, including the following market information:

Global Bio-based Butanediol Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Bio-based Butanediol Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Bio-based Butanediol companies in 2021 (%)

The global Bio-based Butanediol market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

1,4 BDO Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Bio-based Butanediol include Godavari, Novamont, BASF and Shandong LanDian Biological Technology, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Bio-based Butanediol manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Bio-based Butanediol Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Bio-based Butanediol Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

1,4 BDO

1,3 BDO

Global Bio-based Butanediol Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Bio-based Butanediol Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Cosmetic

Polyester Resins

Plasticizers

Aerospace

Food

Others

Global Bio-based Butanediol Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Bio-based Butanediol Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Bio-based Butanediol revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Bio-based Butanediol revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Bio-based Butanediol sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Bio-based Butanediol sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Godavari

Novamont

BASF

Shandong LanDian Biological Technology

