Powder Metallurgy Aluminium Alloy Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Powder metallurgy aluminum alloy is a deformed aluminum alloy made by powdering, compacting, degassing, sintering hot pressing and other processes to obtain billets, and then using plastic deformation processing methods.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Powder Metallurgy Aluminium Alloy in global, including the following market information:
Global Powder Metallurgy Aluminium Alloy Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Powder Metallurgy Aluminium Alloy Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Powder Metallurgy Aluminium Alloy companies in 2021 (%)
The global Powder Metallurgy Aluminium Alloy market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
PM Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Powder Metallurgy Aluminium Alloy include GKN, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Hitachi Chemical, Fine Sinter, Miba AG, Porite, PMG Holding, AAM and Hoganas AB, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Powder Metallurgy Aluminium Alloy manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Powder Metallurgy Aluminium Alloy Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Powder Metallurgy Aluminium Alloy Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
PM
IP
MIM
MAM
Global Powder Metallurgy Aluminium Alloy Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Powder Metallurgy Aluminium Alloy Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Automotive
Electrical and Electronics
Industrial
Others
Global Powder Metallurgy Aluminium Alloy Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Powder Metallurgy Aluminium Alloy Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Powder Metallurgy Aluminium Alloy revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Powder Metallurgy Aluminium Alloy revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Powder Metallurgy Aluminium Alloy sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Powder Metallurgy Aluminium Alloy sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
GKN
Sumitomo Electric Industries
Hitachi Chemical
Fine Sinter
Miba AG
Porite
PMG Holding
AAM
Hoganas AB
AMETEK Specialty Metal Products
Allegheny Technologies Incorporated
Burgess-Norton
Carpenter Technology
Diamet
Dongmu
Shanghai Automotive Powder Metallurgy