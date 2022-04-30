Spherical Aluminium Powder Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Spherical Aluminium Powder was originally produced by mechanical means using a stamp mill to create flakes. Subsequently, a process of spraying molten aluminium to create a powder of droplets was developed by E. J. Hall in the 1920s. The resulting powder might then be processed further in a ball mill to flatten it into flakes for use as a coating or pigment. Aluminium powder is non-toxic and is not harmful unless injected directly in a major blood vessel such as the aorta Aluminium powder, if breathed in, is not particularly harmful and will only cause minor irritation. The melting point of aluminum powder is 660 ?C.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Spherical Aluminium Powder in global, including the following market information:
Global Spherical Aluminium Powder Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Spherical Aluminium Powder Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Spherical Aluminium Powder companies in 2021 (%)
The global Spherical Aluminium Powder market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Spherical Aluminum Powder (Coated) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Spherical Aluminium Powder include Alcoa, Kymera International, UC RUnited StatesL, Toyal Group, Xinfa Group, Henan Yuanyang, Hunan Goldsky, Hunan Ningxiang Jiweixin and Luxi Jinyuan, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Spherical Aluminium Powder manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Spherical Aluminium Powder Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Spherical Aluminium Powder Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Spherical Aluminum Powder (Coated)
Spherical Aluminum Powder (Uncoated)
Global Spherical Aluminium Powder Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Spherical Aluminium Powder Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Photovoltaic Electronic Paste
Paint and Pigment
Refractory Materials
Others
Global Spherical Aluminium Powder Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Spherical Aluminium Powder Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Spherical Aluminium Powder revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Spherical Aluminium Powder revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Spherical Aluminium Powder sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Spherical Aluminium Powder sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Alcoa
Kymera International
UC RUnited StatesL
Toyal Group
Xinfa Group
Henan Yuanyang
Hunan Goldsky
Hunan Ningxiang Jiweixin
Luxi Jinyuan
Hunan Goldhorse
Angang Group
JiangsuTianyuan
Zhangqiu Metallic Pigment
Metal Powder Company
Arasan Aluminium Industries