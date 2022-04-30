Spherical Aluminium Powder Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Spherical Aluminium Powder was originally produced by mechanical means using a stamp mill to create flakes. Subsequently, a process of spraying molten aluminium to create a powder of droplets was developed by E. J. Hall in the 1920s. The resulting powder might then be processed further in a ball mill to flatten it into flakes for use as a coating or pigment. Aluminium powder is non-toxic and is not harmful unless injected directly in a major blood vessel such as the aorta Aluminium powder, if breathed in, is not particularly harmful and will only cause minor irritation. The melting point of aluminum powder is 660 ?C.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Spherical Aluminium Powder in global, including the following market information:

Global Spherical Aluminium Powder Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Spherical Aluminium Powder Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Spherical Aluminium Powder companies in 2021 (%)

The global Spherical Aluminium Powder market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Spherical Aluminum Powder (Coated) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Spherical Aluminium Powder include Alcoa, Kymera International, UC RUnited StatesL, Toyal Group, Xinfa Group, Henan Yuanyang, Hunan Goldsky, Hunan Ningxiang Jiweixin and Luxi Jinyuan, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Spherical Aluminium Powder manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Spherical Aluminium Powder Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Spherical Aluminium Powder Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Spherical Aluminum Powder (Coated)

Spherical Aluminum Powder (Uncoated)

Global Spherical Aluminium Powder Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Spherical Aluminium Powder Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Photovoltaic Electronic Paste

Paint and Pigment

Refractory Materials

Others

Global Spherical Aluminium Powder Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Spherical Aluminium Powder Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Spherical Aluminium Powder revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Spherical Aluminium Powder revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Spherical Aluminium Powder sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Spherical Aluminium Powder sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Alcoa

Kymera International

UC RUnited StatesL

Toyal Group

Xinfa Group

Henan Yuanyang

Hunan Goldsky

Hunan Ningxiang Jiweixin

Luxi Jinyuan

Hunan Goldhorse

Angang Group

JiangsuTianyuan

Zhangqiu Metallic Pigment

Metal Powder Company

Arasan Aluminium Industries

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/report-sample/global-spherical-aluminium-powder-forecast-2022-2028-797

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/chemicals-and-materials/global-spherical-aluminium-powder-forecast-2022-2028-797