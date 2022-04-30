Aluminum Based Alloy Powder Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Aluminum alloy powder has high purity, low oxygen content, and good sphericity, which can be used in powder metallurgy, injection molding, 3D printing/additive manufacturing and other technologies.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Aluminum Based Alloy Powder in global, including the following market information:

Global Aluminum Based Alloy Powder Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Aluminum Based Alloy Powder Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Aluminum Based Alloy Powder companies in 2021 (%)

The global Aluminum Based Alloy Powder market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

AL-Si Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Aluminum Based Alloy Powder include Sandvik, Carpenter Additive, GE, GKN, Hoganas, Asia General, Baohang Advanced Material, Sailong Metal and Hcstarck. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Aluminum Based Alloy Powder manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Aluminum Based Alloy Powder Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Aluminum Based Alloy Powder Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

AL-Si

Al-Cu

Al-Mg

Al-Zn

Global Aluminum Based Alloy Powder Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Aluminum Based Alloy Powder Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Aerospace

Automotive

Industrial

Other

Global Aluminum Based Alloy Powder Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Aluminum Based Alloy Powder Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Aluminum Based Alloy Powder revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Aluminum Based Alloy Powder revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Aluminum Based Alloy Powder sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Aluminum Based Alloy Powder sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Sandvik

Carpenter Additive

GE

GKN

Hoganas

Asia General

Baohang Advanced Material

Sailong Metal

Hcstarck

