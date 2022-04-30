Aluminum Based Alloy Powder Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Aluminum alloy powder has high purity, low oxygen content, and good sphericity, which can be used in powder metallurgy, injection molding, 3D printing/additive manufacturing and other technologies.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Aluminum Based Alloy Powder in global, including the following market information:
Global Aluminum Based Alloy Powder Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Aluminum Based Alloy Powder Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Aluminum Based Alloy Powder companies in 2021 (%)
The global Aluminum Based Alloy Powder market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
AL-Si Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Aluminum Based Alloy Powder include Sandvik, Carpenter Additive, GE, GKN, Hoganas, Asia General, Baohang Advanced Material, Sailong Metal and Hcstarck. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Aluminum Based Alloy Powder manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Aluminum Based Alloy Powder Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Aluminum Based Alloy Powder Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
AL-Si
Al-Cu
Al-Mg
Al-Zn
Global Aluminum Based Alloy Powder Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Aluminum Based Alloy Powder Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Aerospace
Automotive
Industrial
Other
Global Aluminum Based Alloy Powder Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Aluminum Based Alloy Powder Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Aluminum Based Alloy Powder revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Aluminum Based Alloy Powder revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Aluminum Based Alloy Powder sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Aluminum Based Alloy Powder sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Sandvik
Carpenter Additive
GE
GKN
Hoganas
Asia General
Baohang Advanced Material
Sailong Metal
Hcstarck