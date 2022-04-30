Trimethylene Carbonate Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Trimethylene carbonate?is a monomer used to manufacture biodegradable polymers used in medical devices.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Trimethylene Carbonate in global, including the following market information:
Global Trimethylene Carbonate Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Trimethylene Carbonate Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kg)
Global top five Trimethylene Carbonate companies in 2021 (%)
The global Trimethylene Carbonate market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Injection Molding Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Trimethylene Carbonate include Evonik, Foryou Medical and Polymtek, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Trimethylene Carbonate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Trimethylene Carbonate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kg)
Global Trimethylene Carbonate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Injection Molding
Electrospinning
Global Trimethylene Carbonate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kg)
Global Trimethylene Carbonate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Degradable Binding Device
Drug Controlled Release Materials
Implant Material
In Vivo Support Materials
Other
Global Trimethylene Carbonate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kg)
Global Trimethylene Carbonate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Trimethylene Carbonate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Trimethylene Carbonate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Trimethylene Carbonate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kg)
Key companies Trimethylene Carbonate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Evonik
Foryou Medical
Polymtek