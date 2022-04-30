Trimethylene Carbonate Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Trimethylene carbonate?is a monomer used to manufacture biodegradable polymers used in medical devices.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Trimethylene Carbonate in global, including the following market information:

Global Trimethylene Carbonate Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Trimethylene Carbonate Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kg)

Global top five Trimethylene Carbonate companies in 2021 (%)

The global Trimethylene Carbonate market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Injection Molding Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Trimethylene Carbonate include Evonik, Foryou Medical and Polymtek, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Trimethylene Carbonate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Trimethylene Carbonate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kg)

Global Trimethylene Carbonate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Injection Molding

Electrospinning

Global Trimethylene Carbonate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kg)

Global Trimethylene Carbonate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Degradable Binding Device

Drug Controlled Release Materials

Implant Material

In Vivo Support Materials

Other

Global Trimethylene Carbonate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kg)

Global Trimethylene Carbonate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Trimethylene Carbonate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Trimethylene Carbonate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Trimethylene Carbonate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kg)

Key companies Trimethylene Carbonate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Evonik

Foryou Medical

Polymtek

