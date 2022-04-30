Poly(trimethylene carbonate) (PTMC) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
PTMC has good biocompatibility and biodegradability. It is rubbery at body temperature and has certain elasticity. It is widely used in biodegradable binding devices, controlled drug release materials, implant materials in the body, and support materials in the body. It can be copolymerized with polyesters such as polylactic acid to improve the properties of the polymer.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Poly(trimethylene carbonate) (PTMC) in global, including the following market information:
Global Poly(trimethylene carbonate) (PTMC) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Poly(trimethylene carbonate) (PTMC) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kg)
Global top five Poly(trimethylene carbonate) (PTMC) companies in 2021 (%)
The global Poly(trimethylene carbonate) (PTMC) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Injection Molding Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Poly(trimethylene carbonate) (PTMC) include Evonik, Foryou Medical and Polymtek, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Poly(trimethylene carbonate) (PTMC) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Poly(trimethylene carbonate) (PTMC) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kg)
Global Poly(trimethylene carbonate) (PTMC) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Injection Molding
Electrospinning
Global Poly(trimethylene carbonate) (PTMC) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kg)
Global Poly(trimethylene carbonate) (PTMC) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Degradable Binding Device
Drug Controlled Release Materials
Implant Material
In Vivo Support Materials
Other
Global Poly(trimethylene carbonate) (PTMC) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kg)
Global Poly(trimethylene carbonate) (PTMC) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Poly(trimethylene carbonate) (PTMC) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Poly(trimethylene carbonate) (PTMC) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Poly(trimethylene carbonate) (PTMC) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kg)
Key companies Poly(trimethylene carbonate) (PTMC) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Evonik
Foryou Medical
Polymtek