Poly(DL-lactide) (PDLLA) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Amorphous polymer, off-white to light yellow-brown irregular particles or powder.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Poly(DL-lactide) (PDLLA) in global, including the following market information:

Global Poly(DL-lactide) (PDLLA) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Poly(DL-lactide) (PDLLA) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kg)

Global top five Poly(DL-lactide) (PDLLA) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Poly(DL-lactide) (PDLLA) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Injection Molding Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Poly(DL-lactide) (PDLLA) include Evonik, Jinan Daigang Biomaterial, Nanding Biomaterial and Polymtek, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Poly(DL-lactide) (PDLLA) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Poly(DL-lactide) (PDLLA) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kg)

Global Poly(DL-lactide) (PDLLA) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Injection Molding

Electrospinning

Global Poly(DL-lactide) (PDLLA) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kg)

Global Poly(DL-lactide) (PDLLA) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Absorbable Surgical Suture

Orthopedic Fixation Materials

Tissue Repair Materials

Global Poly(DL-lactide) (PDLLA) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kg)

Global Poly(DL-lactide) (PDLLA) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Poly(DL-lactide) (PDLLA) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Poly(DL-lactide) (PDLLA) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Poly(DL-lactide) (PDLLA) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kg)

Key companies Poly(DL-lactide) (PDLLA) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Evonik

Jinan Daigang Biomaterial

Nanding Biomaterial

Polymtek

