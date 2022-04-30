Get Sample Report Buy Complete Report

The global Polymer Modified Bitumen market was valued at 785.95 Million USD in 2022 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.61% from 2022 to 2028, based on MARKET RESEARCH OUTLET newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Polymer Modified Bitumen has high elasticity and thermal stability. An asphalt concrete surface based on PMB is highly resistant to the formation of ruts, withstands high traffic loads, and is crack-resistant at low temperatures. There are three main components in PMB production. Firstly, conventional asphalt is used as a base. Secondly, there is a plasticizer which gives the bitumen plasticity and improves dilution of the polymer. And the third component is the polymer itself. The process used to produce PMB involves mixing these three components using a specific production process.The global Polymer Modified Bitumen industry has a rather high concentration. The major manufacturers are concentrated in China, USA, Europe, Southeast Asia, India and Korea, such as Total, Shell, SK, Exxon Mobil and TIPCO ASPHALT. At present, Shell is the world leader, holding 8.92% production market share in 2016. Polymer Modified Bitumen downstream is wide and recently Polymer Modified Bitumen has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Road Construction & Paving, Roofing and others. Globally, the Polymer Modified Bitumen market is mainly driven by growing demand for Road Construction & Paving and Roofing. Road Construction accounts for nearly 72.90% of total downstream consumption of Polymer Modified Bitumen in global. Polymer Modified Bitumen can be mainly divided into SBS Modified Bitumen, Plastomer Modified Bitumen and Others which SBS Modified Bitumen captures about 60.96% of Polymer Modified Bitumen market in 2016. According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from China are the major leaders in the international market of Polymer Modified Bitumen. Global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, Polymer Modified Bitumen consumption will show a trend of steady growth. In 2023 the consumption of Polymer Modified Bitumen is estimated to be 13474 K MT. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future.

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2028 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2028. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

