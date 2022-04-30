Uncategorized

L-malic Acid Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore7 hours ago
1 2 minutes read

L-Malic acid?is the naturally occurring isomer of malic acid, found mainly in sour and unripe fruits.
This report contains market size and forecasts of L-malic Acid in global, including the following market information:
Global L-malic Acid Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global L-malic Acid Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five L-malic Acid companies in 2021 (%)
The global L-malic Acid market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Synthetic Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of L-malic Acid include Fuso Chemical, Changmao Biochemical Engineering and Sealong Biotechnology, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the L-malic Acid manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global L-malic Acid Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global L-malic Acid Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Synthetic
Fermentation
Global L-malic Acid Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global L-malic Acid Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Food and Beverage
Medicine
Chemical Industry
Other
Global L-malic Acid Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global L-malic Acid Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies L-malic Acid revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies L-malic Acid revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies L-malic Acid sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies L-malic Acid sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Fuso Chemical
Changmao Biochemical Engineering
Sealong Biotechnology

Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore7 hours ago
1 2 minutes read
Photo of grandresearchstore

grandresearchstore

Related Articles

Global Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors Market Trend 2021 with Top Countries Data Research Reports, Industry Size, In-Depth Qualitative Insights, Explosive Growth Opportunity, Regional Analysis

December 15, 2021

Personal Watercraft Market Future Scope by 2021-2028: Business Size and Global Opportunity by Top Players, End User, Demand and Consumption Scenario

December 18, 2021

﻿Ferrite Cores Market Insights, Leading Key Players And Top Factors Driving 2021–2028

December 17, 2021

High-end Copper Foil Market 2021 | Size, Share and Trends by Manufacturers | Growth Rate, CAGR Status, and Regional Segmentation with Forecast Details 2024

December 17, 2021
Back to top button