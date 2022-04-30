L-malic Acid Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
L-Malic acid?is the naturally occurring isomer of malic acid, found mainly in sour and unripe fruits.
This report contains market size and forecasts of L-malic Acid in global, including the following market information:
Global L-malic Acid Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global L-malic Acid Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five L-malic Acid companies in 2021 (%)
The global L-malic Acid market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Synthetic Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of L-malic Acid include Fuso Chemical, Changmao Biochemical Engineering and Sealong Biotechnology, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
Total Market by Segment:
Global L-malic Acid Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global L-malic Acid Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Synthetic
Fermentation
Global L-malic Acid Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global L-malic Acid Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Food and Beverage
Medicine
Chemical Industry
Other
Global L-malic Acid Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global L-malic Acid Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies L-malic Acid revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies L-malic Acid revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies L-malic Acid sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies L-malic Acid sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Fuso Chemical
Changmao Biochemical Engineering
Sealong Biotechnology