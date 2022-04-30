L-malic Acid Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

L-Malic acid?is the naturally occurring isomer of malic acid, found mainly in sour and unripe fruits.

This report contains market size and forecasts of L-malic Acid in global, including the following market information:

Global L-malic Acid Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global L-malic Acid Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five L-malic Acid companies in 2021 (%)

The global L-malic Acid market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Synthetic Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of L-malic Acid include Fuso Chemical, Changmao Biochemical Engineering and Sealong Biotechnology, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the L-malic Acid manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global L-malic Acid Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global L-malic Acid Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Synthetic

Fermentation

Global L-malic Acid Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global L-malic Acid Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food and Beverage

Medicine

Chemical Industry

Other

Global L-malic Acid Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global L-malic Acid Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies L-malic Acid revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies L-malic Acid revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies L-malic Acid sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies L-malic Acid sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Fuso Chemical

Changmao Biochemical Engineering

Sealong Biotechnology

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24marketreports.com/report-sample/global-lmalic-acid-forecast-2022-2028-636

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24marketreports.com/chemicals-and-materials/global-lmalic-acid-forecast-2022-2028-636