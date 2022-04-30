Potassium Malate Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Potassium malate can be used as food additives, sour agents, regulators, buffers, etc.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Potassium Malate in global, including the following market information:
Global Potassium Malate Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Potassium Malate Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Potassium Malate companies in 2021 (%)
The global Potassium Malate market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
0.99 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Potassium Malate include Fuso Chemical. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Potassium Malate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Potassium Malate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Potassium Malate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
0.99
Other
Global Potassium Malate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Potassium Malate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Food
Beverages
Tobacco
Other
Global Potassium Malate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Potassium Malate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Potassium Malate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Potassium Malate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Potassium Malate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Potassium Malate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Fuso Chemical