Bismuth Aluminate Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Bismuth aluminate is an organic substance with the chemical formula (H3O2Al)3Bi. It is a white or off-white powder, odorless and tasteless. Mainly used as an antacid and anti-ulcer drug, it has the effect of neutralizing gastric acid and astringent.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Bismuth Aluminate in global, including the following market information:

Global Bismuth Aluminate Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Bismuth Aluminate Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Bismuth Aluminate companies in 2021 (%)

The global Bismuth Aluminate market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Pharmaceutical Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Bismuth Aluminate include Liaoning Xinghai Pharmaceutical and Zhejiang Xinmingzhu Pharmaceutical etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Bismuth Aluminate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Bismuth Aluminate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Bismuth Aluminate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Pharmaceutical Grade

Reagent Grade

Global Bismuth Aluminate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Bismuth Aluminate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Antacid

Anti-ulcer drugs

Other

Global Bismuth Aluminate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Bismuth Aluminate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Bismuth Aluminate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Bismuth Aluminate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Bismuth Aluminate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Bismuth Aluminate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Liaoning Xinghai Pharmaceutical

Zhejiang Xinmingzhu Pharmaceutical

