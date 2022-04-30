Bismuth Aluminate Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Bismuth aluminate is an organic substance with the chemical formula (H3O2Al)3Bi. It is a white or off-white powder, odorless and tasteless. Mainly used as an antacid and anti-ulcer drug, it has the effect of neutralizing gastric acid and astringent.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Bismuth Aluminate in global, including the following market information:
Global Bismuth Aluminate Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Bismuth Aluminate Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Bismuth Aluminate companies in 2021 (%)
The global Bismuth Aluminate market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Pharmaceutical Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Bismuth Aluminate include Liaoning Xinghai Pharmaceutical and Zhejiang Xinmingzhu Pharmaceutical etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Bismuth Aluminate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Bismuth Aluminate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Bismuth Aluminate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Pharmaceutical Grade
Reagent Grade
Global Bismuth Aluminate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Bismuth Aluminate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Antacid
Anti-ulcer drugs
Other
Global Bismuth Aluminate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Bismuth Aluminate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Bismuth Aluminate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Bismuth Aluminate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Bismuth Aluminate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Bismuth Aluminate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Liaoning Xinghai Pharmaceutical
Zhejiang Xinmingzhu Pharmaceutical