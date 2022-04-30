Linseed Extract Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Linseed is a major source of Omega-3’s and ALA ? fatty acids that help treat various skin conditions, like acne, eczema, and flakiness.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Linseed Extract in global, including the following market information:

Global Linseed Extract Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Linseed Extract Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Ton)

Global top five Linseed Extract companies in 2021 (%)

The global Linseed Extract market was valued at 2099.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2485 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.4% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Flax Lignan 20% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Linseed Extract include Silab, Huakang Biotechnology, Rainbow Biotech, BioGin, Wincobel, Risun bio-tech and Pincredit Bio-tech, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Linseed Extract manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Linseed Extract Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)

Global Linseed Extract Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Flax Lignan 20%

Flax Lignan 40%

Flax Lignan 60%

Other

Global Linseed Extract Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)

Global Linseed Extract Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food

Health Products

Cosmetic

Pharmaceutical

Global Linseed Extract Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)

Global Linseed Extract Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Linseed Extract revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Linseed Extract revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Linseed Extract sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Ton)

Key companies Linseed Extract sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Silab

Huakang Biotechnology

Rainbow Biotech

BioGin

Wincobel

Risun bio-tech

Pincredit Bio-tech

