Linseed Extract Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Linseed is a major source of Omega-3’s and ALA ? fatty acids that help treat various skin conditions, like acne, eczema, and flakiness.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Linseed Extract in global, including the following market information:
Global Linseed Extract Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Linseed Extract Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Ton)
Global top five Linseed Extract companies in 2021 (%)
The global Linseed Extract market was valued at 2099.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2485 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.4% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Flax Lignan 20% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Linseed Extract include Silab, Huakang Biotechnology, Rainbow Biotech, BioGin, Wincobel, Risun bio-tech and Pincredit Bio-tech, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Linseed Extract manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Linseed Extract Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)
Global Linseed Extract Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Flax Lignan 20%
Flax Lignan 40%
Flax Lignan 60%
Other
Global Linseed Extract Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)
Global Linseed Extract Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Food
Health Products
Cosmetic
Pharmaceutical
Global Linseed Extract Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)
Global Linseed Extract Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Linseed Extract revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Linseed Extract revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Linseed Extract sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Ton)
Key companies Linseed Extract sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Silab
Huakang Biotechnology
Rainbow Biotech
BioGin
Wincobel
Risun bio-tech
Pincredit Bio-tech