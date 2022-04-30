Pyrus Malus (Apple) Fruit Extract Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Pyrus Malus (Apple) Fruit Extract is widely used in food and cosmetic market.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Pyrus Malus (Apple) Fruit Extract in global, including the following market information:
Global Pyrus Malus (Apple) Fruit Extract Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Pyrus Malus (Apple) Fruit Extract Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Pyrus Malus (Apple) Fruit Extract companies in 2021 (%)
The global Pyrus Malus (Apple) Fruit Extract market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Apple Polyphenols 50% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Pyrus Malus (Apple) Fruit Extract include Kepler Biotech Co, Herbal Extraction, Diana Food, Appchem, Summit ingredients and Kuber Impex, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Pyrus Malus (Apple) Fruit Extract manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Pyrus Malus (Apple) Fruit Extract Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Pyrus Malus (Apple) Fruit Extract Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Apple Polyphenols 50%
Apple Polyphenols 60%
Apple Polyphenols 70%
Phloridin 98%
Phloretin 98%
Proantho Cyanidins
Proportional Extract
Other
Global Pyrus Malus (Apple) Fruit Extract Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Pyrus Malus (Apple) Fruit Extract Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Food
Health Products
Cosmetic
Pharmaceutical
Global Pyrus Malus (Apple) Fruit Extract Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Pyrus Malus (Apple) Fruit Extract Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Pyrus Malus (Apple) Fruit Extract revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Pyrus Malus (Apple) Fruit Extract revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Pyrus Malus (Apple) Fruit Extract sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Pyrus Malus (Apple) Fruit Extract sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Kepler Biotech Co
Herbal Extraction
Diana Food
Appchem
Summit ingredients
Kuber Impex