Cosmetic Grade Lutein Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Lutein, the main role in cosmetics and skin care products is an antioxidant, whitening and removing spots.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Cosmetic Grade Lutein in global, including the following market information:

Global Cosmetic Grade Lutein Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Cosmetic Grade Lutein Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Cosmetic Grade Lutein companies in 2021 (%)

The global Cosmetic Grade Lutein market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Lutein Powder Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Cosmetic Grade Lutein include Kemin, BASF, Omniactive, DDW, FMC BioPolymer, PIVEG, IOSA, Allied Biotech Corporation and Chr Hansen, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Cosmetic Grade Lutein manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Cosmetic Grade Lutein Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Cosmetic Grade Lutein Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Lutein Powder

Lutein Microparticles

Other

Global Cosmetic Grade Lutein Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Cosmetic Grade Lutein Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Eye Care

Facial Care

Other

Global Cosmetic Grade Lutein Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Cosmetic Grade Lutein Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Cosmetic Grade Lutein revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Cosmetic Grade Lutein revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Cosmetic Grade Lutein sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Cosmetic Grade Lutein sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Kemin

BASF

Omniactive

DDW

FMC BioPolymer

PIVEG

IOSA

Allied Biotech Corporation

Chr Hansen

LycoRed

Vitae Naturals

Divis Nutraceuticals

Katra Phyto

Chenguang Biotech Group

Fenchem

Tian Yin Biotechnology

Lvchuan

