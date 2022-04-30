LDPE Foam Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
LDPE foam?is a durable, lightweight, resilient, closed-cell material made of LDPE.
This report contains market size and forecasts of LDPE Foam in global, including the following market information:
Global LDPE Foam Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global LDPE Foam Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five LDPE Foam companies in 2021 (%)
The global LDPE Foam market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Foam Coil Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of LDPE Foam include Sealed Air, Kaneka, Armacell, Sekisui Voltek, Sonoco, Pregis, Furukawa, Plymouth Foam and Wisconsin Foam Products, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the LDPE Foam manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global LDPE Foam Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global LDPE Foam Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Foam Coil
Foam Sheet
Shaped Foam
Global LDPE Foam Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global LDPE Foam Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Protective Packaging
Industrial Thermal Insulation
Automotive
Building and Construction
Global LDPE Foam Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global LDPE Foam Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies LDPE Foam revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies LDPE Foam revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies LDPE Foam sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies LDPE Foam sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Sealed Air
Kaneka
Armacell
Sekisui Voltek
Sonoco
Pregis
Furukawa
Plymouth Foam
Wisconsin Foam Products
Recticel
Innovo Packaging
Guangdong Speed New Material Technology
Sing Home Polyfoam
Dingjian Pakaging
Wuxi Huitong
Shenzhen Mingvka
Sansheng