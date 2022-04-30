Blood Collection Stopper Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Blood Collection Stopper is butyl rubber stopper used in blood collection
This report contains market size and forecasts of Blood Collection Stopper in global, including the following market information:
Global Blood Collection Stopper Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Blood Collection Stopper Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Blood Collection Stopper companies in 2021 (%)
The global Blood Collection Stopper market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Serum Separation Tube Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Blood Collection Stopper include Jiangsu Best, Datwyler, Hubei Huaqiang, Hebei First Rubber, Jintai, Jiangsu Hualan, Shandong Pharmaceutical Glass, Samsung Medical Rubber and Zhengzhou Aoxiang, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Blood Collection Stopper manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Blood Collection Stopper Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Blood Collection Stopper Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Serum Separation Tube
Ethylenediaminetetraacetic Acid Nanotubes
Plasma Separator Tube
Other
Global Blood Collection Stopper Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Blood Collection Stopper Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Venous Blood Collection
Capillary Blood Sampling
Global Blood Collection Stopper Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Blood Collection Stopper Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Blood Collection Stopper revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Blood Collection Stopper revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Blood Collection Stopper sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Blood Collection Stopper sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Jiangsu Best
Datwyler
Hubei Huaqiang
Hebei First Rubber
Jintai
Jiangsu Hualan
Shandong Pharmaceutical Glass
Samsung Medical Rubber
Zhengzhou Aoxiang
Ningbo Xingya
The Plasticoid Company
Assem-Pak and Aluseal
RubberMill
Jiangyin Hongmeng
Saint-Gobain
Qingdao Huaren Medical
Sumitomo Rubber
West Pharma
Nipro