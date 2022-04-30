Halogenated Butyl Rubber Stopper Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Halogenated butyl rubber stoppers are chemically inert, stable, and have good drug compatibility

This report contains market size and forecasts of Halogenated Butyl Rubber Stopper in global, including the following market information:

Global Halogenated Butyl Rubber Stopper Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Halogenated Butyl Rubber Stopper Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Halogenated Butyl Rubber Stopper companies in 2021 (%)

The global Halogenated Butyl Rubber Stopper market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Chlorinated Butyl Rubber Stopper Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Halogenated Butyl Rubber Stopper include Jiangsu Best, Datwyler, Hubei Huaqiang, Hebei First Rubber, Jintai, Jiangsu Hualan, Shandong Pharmaceutical Glass, Samsung Medical Rubber and Zhengzhou Aoxiang, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Halogenated Butyl Rubber Stopper manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Halogenated Butyl Rubber Stopper Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Halogenated Butyl Rubber Stopper Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Chlorinated Butyl Rubber Stopper

Bromobutyl Rubber Stopper

Global Halogenated Butyl Rubber Stopper Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Halogenated Butyl Rubber Stopper Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Pharmaceutical

Laboratory

Others

Global Halogenated Butyl Rubber Stopper Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Halogenated Butyl Rubber Stopper Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Halogenated Butyl Rubber Stopper revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Halogenated Butyl Rubber Stopper revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Halogenated Butyl Rubber Stopper sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Halogenated Butyl Rubber Stopper sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Jiangsu Best

Datwyler

Hubei Huaqiang

Hebei First Rubber

Jintai

Jiangsu Hualan

Shandong Pharmaceutical Glass

Samsung Medical Rubber

Zhengzhou Aoxiang

Ningbo Xingya

The Plasticoid Company

Assem-Pak and Aluseal

RubberMill

Jiangyin Hongmeng

Saint-Gobain

Qingdao Huaren Medical

Sumitomo Rubber

West Pharma

Nipro

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24marketreports.com/report-sample/global-halogenated-butyl-rubber-stopper-forecast-2022-2028-744

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24marketreports.com/life-sciences/global-halogenated-butyl-rubber-stopper-forecast-2022-2028-744