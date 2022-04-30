EVOH High Barrier Films Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

EVOH High Barrier Films are manufactured using a copolymer of vinyl alcohol and ethylene, and find numerous applications in the packaging industry. Various types of EVOH films, such as pouch, trays, lids, bags & sacks, and wrapping films, are used as a packaging solution in various end-use industrial sectors such as food, personal care, and healthcare.

This report contains market size and forecasts of EVOH High Barrier Films in global, including the following market information:

Global EVOH High Barrier Films Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global EVOH High Barrier Films Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five EVOH High Barrier Films companies in 2021 (%)

The global EVOH High Barrier Films market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Monolayer Film Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of EVOH High Barrier Films include Kuraray, Nippon Gohsei and Chang Chun Petrochemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the EVOH High Barrier Films manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global EVOH High Barrier Films Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global EVOH High Barrier Films Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Monolayer Film

Multilayer Coextrusion Film

Global EVOH High Barrier Films Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global EVOH High Barrier Films Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food Packaging Material

Household Wrapping Material

Automotive Gas Tanks

Pipes for Floor Heating Systems

Wall Coverings

Other

Global EVOH High Barrier Films Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global EVOH High Barrier Films Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies EVOH High Barrier Films revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies EVOH High Barrier Films revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies EVOH High Barrier Films sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies EVOH High Barrier Films sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Kuraray

Nippon Gohsei

Chang Chun Petrochemical

