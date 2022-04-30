EVOH High Barrier Films Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
EVOH High Barrier Films are manufactured using a copolymer of vinyl alcohol and ethylene, and find numerous applications in the packaging industry. Various types of EVOH films, such as pouch, trays, lids, bags & sacks, and wrapping films, are used as a packaging solution in various end-use industrial sectors such as food, personal care, and healthcare.
This report contains market size and forecasts of EVOH High Barrier Films in global, including the following market information:
Global EVOH High Barrier Films Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global EVOH High Barrier Films Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five EVOH High Barrier Films companies in 2021 (%)
The global EVOH High Barrier Films market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Monolayer Film Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of EVOH High Barrier Films include Kuraray, Nippon Gohsei and Chang Chun Petrochemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the EVOH High Barrier Films manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global EVOH High Barrier Films Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global EVOH High Barrier Films Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Monolayer Film
Multilayer Coextrusion Film
Global EVOH High Barrier Films Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global EVOH High Barrier Films Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Food Packaging Material
Household Wrapping Material
Automotive Gas Tanks
Pipes for Floor Heating Systems
Wall Coverings
Other
Global EVOH High Barrier Films Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global EVOH High Barrier Films Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies EVOH High Barrier Films revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies EVOH High Barrier Films revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies EVOH High Barrier Films sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies EVOH High Barrier Films sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Kuraray
Nippon Gohsei
Chang Chun Petrochemical