Butyl Rubber Stopper Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Butyl Rubber Stopper is widely used in medical and research area.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Butyl Rubber Stopper in global, including the following market information:
Global Butyl Rubber Stopper Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Butyl Rubber Stopper Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Butyl Rubber Stopper companies in 2021 (%)
The global Butyl Rubber Stopper market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Oral Liquid Stopper Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Butyl Rubber Stopper include Jiangsu Best, Datwyler, Hubei Huaqiang, Hebei First Rubber, Jintai, Jiangsu Hualan, Shandong Pharmaceutical Glass, Samsung Medical Rubber and Zhengzhou Aoxiang, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Butyl Rubber Stopper manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Butyl Rubber Stopper Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Butyl Rubber Stopper Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Oral Liquid Stopper
Syringe Stopper
Freeze-dried Rubber Stopper
Others
Global Butyl Rubber Stopper Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Butyl Rubber Stopper Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Pharmaceutical
Laboratory
Others
Global Butyl Rubber Stopper Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Butyl Rubber Stopper Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Butyl Rubber Stopper revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Butyl Rubber Stopper revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Butyl Rubber Stopper sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Butyl Rubber Stopper sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Jiangsu Best
Datwyler
Hubei Huaqiang
Hebei First Rubber
Jintai
Jiangsu Hualan
Shandong Pharmaceutical Glass
Samsung Medical Rubber
Zhengzhou Aoxiang
Ningbo Xingya
The Plasticoid Company
Assem-Pak and Aluseal
RubberMill
Jiangyin Hongmeng
Saint-Gobain
Qingdao Huaren Medical
Sumitomo Rubber
West Pharma
Nipro